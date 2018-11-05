A Better Solution In Home Care
Home care
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
3636 Camino Del Rio N., #100
San Diego, CA 92108
CEO
Lia Smith
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,740 - $137,490
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$70,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,750 - $42,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
A Better Solution In Home Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
65 hours