America's Color Consultants
Paint color consulting
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 3159
Warrenton, VA 20188
CEO
Florence Jones
Initial Investment ⓘ
$13,135 - $43,100
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000 - $30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$8,500 - $8,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
America's Color Consultants offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
2-4 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1