Help-U-Sell Real Estate
Real estate
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
240 N. Washington Blvd., #700
Sarasota, FL 34236
CEO
Ron Westman
Parent Company
Infinium Realty Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$29,650 - $67,650
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,750 - $17,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Help-U-Sell Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
34-47 hours
Additional Training:
Online training, buyer consultant training, one-on-one and group coaching
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1