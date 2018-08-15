Huntington Learning Centers
Tutoring and test prep
Founded
1977
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
496 Kinderkamack Rd.
Oradell, NJ 07649
CEO
Eileen Huntington
Parent Company
Huntington Learning Centers Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$119,201 - $270,304
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$28,000 - $28,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Huntington Learning Centers offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Huntington Learning Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
155 hours
Additional Training:
At franchisee's location and online
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Huntington Learning Centers is ranked #154 in the Franchise 500!
Huntington Learning Centers offer instruction in reading, mathematics and study skills, as well as phonics, spelling, vocabulary, writing, algebra, geometry and SAT/ACT exam preparation.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming