It's A Grind Coffee House
Specialty coffee
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
14071 Stage Road
Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
CEO
Andre Nell
Parent Company
Retail Food Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$173,150 - $473,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
It's A Grind Coffee House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
14 - 16