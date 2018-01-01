Logan Farms Honey Glazed Hams
Honey-glazed hams, gourmet meats
About
10560 Westheimer Rd.
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
10560 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77042
CEO
J.P. Logan
Parent Company
Logan Farms, Inc.
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$324,800 - $378,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5-10 days
Classroom Training:
10 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6
Bio
James P. Logan was inspired to start his own business when the local honey-glazed ham store wouldn't let him pay by check or credit card. He launched Logan Farms Honey Glazed Hams in 1984 after discovering there were no other competitors. Today, his stores sell low-salt and low-fat honey-glazed hams, turkey, steak and sandwiches.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $324,800 High - $378,900
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
