Los Tacos by Chef Omar
Mexican food
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
9940 N.W. 10th St.
Miami, FL 33172
CEO
Camilo Sansores
Initial Investment ⓘ
$224,900 - $364,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$24,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$24,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Los Tacos by Chef Omar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
104 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6