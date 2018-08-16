Murphy Business & Financial Corp. LLC
Business brokerage, business valuations, franchise sales, commercial real estate
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
513 N. Belcher Rd.
Clearwater, FL 33765
CEO
Thomas Coba
Initial Investment ⓘ
$62,350 - $123,735
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$120,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Murphy Business & Financial Corp. LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
As needed
Classroom Training:
40.50 hours