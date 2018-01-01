Tutoring Club LLC
Individualized supplemental education
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
11241 S. Eastern Ave.
Henderson, NV 89052
CEO
David Hill
Parent Company
Tutoring Club LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,500 - $109,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,500 - $24,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Tutoring Club LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10