V's Barbershop Franchise LLC
Upscale men's barbershops
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
2320 W. Mission Ln., #3
Phoenix, AZ 85021
CEO
Jim Valenzuela
Parent Company
V's Barbershop Holdings LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$196,700 - $371,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-3%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3