Leads disappear for a reason. If you're not telling the right stories, you're making franchise sales harder than they need to be.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever feel like you're dating your leads? They show interest, ask all the right questions and set up a follow-up call. Then, nothing. No email. No response. Just silence. People buy from people, not faceless brands. If your content is cold, robotic, or generic, they'll disengage. If your outreach sounds like everyone else's, it's easy to ignore. And if you're not consistently showing up in a way that grabs attention, someone else will.

And here's the painful truth: If a lead ghosts you, it's your fault. The good news is, you can fix this. The solution isn't more follow-up emails — It's storytelling. I've seen franchise brands struggle to convert leads, doing all the "right" things — running ads, sending emails, following up — but when we tell the right story on video, everything changes. Leads don't just come back, they engage and connect. Not because we pushed harder, but because they felt something.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Franchisee success stories

A few years ago, I sat across from a Glory Days Grill franchisee as she shared her story. Just five years prior, she was homeless. Now, she's a multi-unit owner. As she spoke, the weight of everything she had been through poured out. She cried, I cried, the entire set fell silent. This wasn't just about business. This was about transformation. And that's exactly why this type of video works.

Franchise leads aren't just buying a business model. They're buying a future for themselves. A well-crafted franchisee success story should follow a clear emotional arc: Who they were before franchising — the real struggles they faced. What made them take the leap — why this franchise, and why now? The challenges they faced—because success stories without struggle don't feel real. How their life is different now—the transformation. If your franchise isn't capturing these kinds of stories, you're missing the most powerful sales tool you have.

Related: How a Police Officer Started a Pet Care Business Making $3 Million a Year

Behind the scenes video

I've sat in rooms with franchise sales teams who couldn't figure out why their numbers weren't moving. They had strong FDDs. They had great financials. They had an incredible product. But they weren't showing the people behind the brand. Franchise leads aren't just evaluating a business model. They're evaluating leadership, support, and culture.

A behind-the-scenes video gives them a real look at the people they'll be trusting with their investment. What to include: Leadership interacting with franchisees — not just sitting in an office. Training teams working one-on-one with owners. Candid moments that reflect the real culture — not corporate fluff. If a lead doesn't trust the people behind the brand, they'll never move forward.

Related: No Experience? No Problem. How This First-Time Franchisee Built a $3 Million Business.

Franchisee validation videos

One of the most emotional shoots I've ever been part of was for Batteries Plus. The franchisee's father had suddenly passed away, and his son and daughter were stepping in to run the business. During the shoot, they looked directly into the camera and spoke to their father. "We're doing this for you. We're keeping this legacy alive." Everyone in that room felt it. And that's exactly why this type of video works.

Leads don't trust spreadsheets or sales pitches — but they trust other franchisees who have walked this path. A great franchisee validation video should include: A franchisee sharing their real experience, not a scripted testimonial. The moment they realized this business was changing their life. What they would tell someone considering the opportunity. If you're not letting your franchisees tell their stories on video, you're making your sales process harder than it needs to be.

Related: How I Went From $80K in Debt to $1 Million in Business in Just 3 Years

Day in the life

I've filmed franchisees who came to the U.S. with $2 and a backpack. Today, they own multiple locations, employ dozens of people, and have built a life they never thought possible. That kind of transformation is incredible — but what does the day-to-day reality look like? That's what day-in-the-life videos answer.

Leads need to be able to picture themselves in the role. A well-produced documentary-style video follows a real franchise owner through their day, from their morning routine — including opening the store and setting up operations — to the end of the day. The goal isn't to make it look perfect, it's to make it feel real. If a lead can't see themselves in the role, they won't take the next step.

Related: What I Learned About Leadership as a NCAA Division 1 Soccer Referee

Meet the sales team

Franchise sales can feel cold and transactional. A lead fills out a form. Then, suddenly, they're getting calls and emails from someone they've never met, asking them to make a six-figure decision. That's overwhelming. A Meet-the-Sales-Team video changes the dynamic.

Instead of a stranger reaching out, it's a familiar face saying who they are, why they love helping franchisees and what the first steps look like. There's no pressure, just a conversation. Leads are far more likely to respond to someone they feel they already know.

Related: I Built a $1 Million Business While Overcoming a Disability — Here's How I Did It

Stop selling, start storytelling

I've filmed franchisee stories that made entire rooms cry. I've watched leadership teams get emotional as they realize the impact of what they've built. I've seen hesitant leads sign on the dotted line — not because they were pressured, but because they finally believed. That's the power of video storytelling in franchise development.

If your franchise isn't telling these stories, you're not just missing conversions. You're missing the chance to inspire, connect, and bring people into something bigger than just a business. If your leads are ghosting you, don't just follow up. Tell them a story they'll never forget.

Related: Authenticity Beats AI — Why Using Real People in Your Content Can Generate 35% Higher Conversion Rate Compared to AI-Generated Content