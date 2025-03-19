Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the world of online shopping, customer reviews have become major purchase drivers. The hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt – where users share purchases influenced by TikTok reviews – is a prime example of this trend. Last year alone, consumers spent $6.2 billion on TikTok, and the platform recently became the fifth app in history to surpass $10 billion in revenue. This strategy, blending community, shopping and the experience economy, is called community commerce.

The good news? 70.4% of brands already have an active community. However, simply having one is not enough – it needs to be nurtured and strategically leveraged. In this article, we'll explore the key principles that make community commerce truly effective.

1. Prioritise authenticity

Authenticity plays a crucial role in consumer choice, with 88% of people saying it influences their decision on which brands to shop with. In an era of digital noise and constant content flow, consumers – especially Gen Z — quickly recognize inauthenticity. They gravitate towards user-generated content that reflects real experiences, making it essential for brands to stay true to their values rather than jump on trends that don't align with their identity. Instead, shaping a unique voice and format that genuinely resonates with the audience fosters deeper trust and engagement.

Airbnb exemplifies this with a brand community built around sharing unique travel experiences and fostering connections between hosts and guests. By encouraging users to share stories and reviews, the platform creates a sense of belonging among its 150 million users. The brand's Community Center further supports this by offering a hub for resource sharing and peer-to-peer advice, reducing the need for traditional customer service. This community-driven approach strengthens trust and long-term loyalty.

2. Reward your community

Unlocking exclusive benefits strengthens customers' connection to a brand, with 79% admitting it boosts their loyalty. Offering early product access, behind-the-scenes content or special discounts makes customers feel like valued insiders, fostering a stronger emotional bond. By giving your audience a sneak peek into new launches or offering them unique discounts, you enhance their experience while creating a sense of belonging and appreciation.

Notion embraces a community-driven approach by allowing users to create and share work templates, with the most popular ones gaining visibility and being recommended to others. This helps users solve specific needs while building a collaborative community. Additionally, Notion rewards its engaged members through an ambassador program, recognizing active contributors with exclusive perks.

3. Use the power of community feedback

Consumers value open communication with brands, with 88.1% believing that two-way dialogue is essential for sharing feedback and opinions. A strong community is not just a tool for engaging loyal customers – it's a valuable source of insights, helping brands understand audience preferences through user data. Who better than regular users to provide feedback on a new product or service? Imagine the impact when that feedback comes from hundreds rather than just a handful.

LEGO enthusiasts, known as AFOLs (Adult Fans of LEGO), form a passionate brand community with a Reddit group of 28,000 members. The LEGO Ideas platform further strengthens this brand-customer connection by allowing fans to submit ideas for new sets. If a design receives 10,000 community votes, LEGO considers it for commercial production – leading to successful launches like the Friends TV series sets and scenes from Harry Potter. This blend of engagement and co-creation strengthens brand loyalty and turns customers into active contributors, shaping products they genuinely love.

4. Tap into UGC influence

User-generated content is more influential than ever, with over half of shoppers identifying as UGC creators and 70% willing to share their social content with brands when asked. Consumers no longer trust perfectly polished influencer content – instead, they turn to real people for recommendations. That's why brands that encourage their communities to share stories and reviews foster stronger connections with their audience and drive commerce.

GoPro has mastered this approach by building a vibrant community of adventure enthusiasts. Users post action-packed videos and photos, participate in challenges, and provide valuable feedback on product features. With 20.5 million followers on Instagram, GoPro's feed is filled with breathtaking first-person user videos, offering a glimpse of the world as seen through their lens.

5. Create a digital hub

Online brand communities have a powerful impact on consumer behavior, with 81.6% of shoppers more likely to try new product varieties because of them. Creating a dedicated platform for your brand not only fosters connection but also drives sales by encouraging meaningful interaction. Whether it's a channel, a chat group, or a social media space, such a community brings buyers and loyal customers together, allowing them to share experiences, build relationships, and engage in real-time conversations.

Sephora has built a brand community centered around inclusivity and self-expression. Sephora's Beauty Insider community boasts over six million members, with mini-groups dedicated to skincare, haircare, and other beauty categories. Through discussions, ratings, and product reviews, members can learn from one another and discover products tailored to their unique preferences, strengthening their connection with the brand.

6. Maximise the potential of technology

With 58% of TikTok users shopping directly on the platform – over 1 billion people globally and around 70 million in the U.S. – TikTok has become a major player in commerce. Its built-in marketplaces enable seamless shopping experiences, allowing users to purchase products directly from videos without leaving the app. By leveraging these tools, brands can tap into a vast audience, driving sales and increasing brand visibility.

Shopify has embraced this trend by partnering with TikTok, enabling businesses to embed their products into videos. This reduces friction between discovery and purchase, allowing users to check out with just a few taps. The result? A smoother shopping journey and higher conversion rates for brands.

To build a thriving brand, leveraging community commerce is essential. By tapping into user-generated content, creating exclusive perks, and offering seamless integration with social platforms, you can not only drive sales but also strengthen loyalty and foster deeper connections with your customers.