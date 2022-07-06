Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to the Institute for Management Development, 92% of leaders feel the impact of digital disruption, yet only 15% are "very prepared" to navigate their companies through it.

By absorbing authors who've utilized their skills to advance their careers, you'll learn how to optimize your own talents and become a more influential leader, making your business better, as well.

The Art of Tea by Steve Schwartz

It took tragedy to turn this founder, CEO and international speaker into the success he is today. In The Art of Tea, Steve Schwartz explains how, after helping his mother through her terminal illness and eventual death, he threw himself on a global journey. This is where he learned the art and alchemy of tea making, along with its roots in age-old traditions. He dedicated himself to bringing this calming craft into the modern world. Eventually, his skills brought him to work with companies like Disney, Vera Wang and Wolfgang Puck. You'll learn that taking a leap into your wildest passions can lead to a profitable life.

How Leadership (Actually) Works by Larry Yatch

Larry Yatch understands the components of leadership. After spending ten years as a Navy Sear Air and Land officer, he went on to found the SEALS success program, which teaches workshops, skills and training to high performers in their respective fields. Yatch takes these premises and explains a six-step process within How Leadership (Actually) Works. By choosing to connect with a team and self over climbing the proverbial ladder, you find better management styles and self-regulation.

UNLOCK by Matt Hulett

Businesses are set in their organizational structures, but when companies get off track, Matt Hulett steps in to help. With over 30 years in the technology field, Hulett knows how to fix businesses and has gained over $2 billion in revenue by using his skills to assess everything from market trends to supply chain positions. In UNLOCK, Hulett asks the reader five crucial questions to answer and, therefore, excel. His real-life examples of working at companies such as Rosetta Stone, Expedia and RealNetworks contain invaluable lessons for any business owner.

If Nothing Changes, Nothing Changes by Nick Donofrio with Michael DeMarco

When you want change, oftentimes you must be the change. This is true whether talking about businesses, families finances or friendships. In his autobiography If Nothing Changes, Nothing Changes, Nick Donofrio looks back at his overarching career as IBM's Executive Vice President of Innovation and Technology, discussing challenges within his second-generation Italian family and eventual success. His revolutionary ideas moved IBM into the 21st century and led him to be one of Business Week's 25 Top Innovation Champions.

The 29-Hour Work Day by Ethan and Stephanie Bull

What if you could enhance and expand what you do during the day by adding an executive assistant? Would you know how to offload the right amount of work to them? Ethan and Stephanie Bull's combined skills in executive-level positions detail how to take control of your schedule from their wealth of knowledge. In The 29-Hour Work Day, the Bulls line out five performance multipliers to help you get the right EA so you can both be successful. Control is hard to give up for most leaders, but hiring the right helper can be revolutionary, no matter what industry you're in.

The Next Normal by Greg Giuliano

In The Next Normal Greg Giuliano details using his years in psychology to make money as an executive coach. He helps you lay out an applicable framework for radically shifting how you see yourself as a leader in your industry, all while not losing your inherent skill set. With his framework, you then set up a system to renew engagement with your employees and get major results.

More Money Less Hustle by Jess Lenouvel

Jess Lenouvel takes her background as a realtor, marketing specialist and thought leader in the industry to help you pave a roadmap for your own rewards in the age of the Internet. Along with writing More Money Less Hustle, she founded The Listing Lab to enable real estate agents to implement transformative changes in their strategies. This book recommends setting aside the unknowns in your business and to start working smarter to skyrocket you and your business to long-lasting success.

Bonus book recommendation:

Million Dollar Habits by Brian Tracy

In Entrepreneur Press's Million Dollar Habits, author Brian Tracy shares the habits of successful men and women so that readers can learn new strategies to think more effectively, make better decisions, and ultimately increase their income. Lessons include organizing finances, increasing health and wellness, and how to take a leadership role to turn visions into reality.