Tech startups often struggle to gain national news coverage. Here's how startups can achieve that elusive national media attention.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're launching a tech startup, it's natural to want attention — the kind of media coverage that builds credibility, attracts investors and validates your vision. But for most early-stage founders, that kind of visibility remains out of reach.

The reality is this: for every breakout startup that gets wide recognition, thousands of others struggle to gain even a mention. Not because they lack innovation, but because they haven't built the right foundation to get noticed.

So why do so many startups fail to earn meaningful media attention? And more importantly, what can they do about it?

Why startups get overlooked by the media

Many founders make the same early mistake: chasing high-level media exposure before they've clarified what makes their story relevant, credible or different.

Here are a few of the most common missteps:

No clear differentiation. In a saturated market, having a "great product" isn't enough. Founders need to be able to clearly and confidently explain what sets their startup apart.

In a saturated market, having a "great product" isn't enough. Founders need to be able to clearly and confidently explain what sets their startup apart. No media-ready narrative. Journalists aren't looking to promote your product — they're looking to tell a story. If you haven't crafted a human-centered, problem-solution-driven narrative, your pitch likely won't stick.

Journalists aren't looking to promote your product — they're looking to tell a story. If you haven't crafted a human-centered, problem-solution-driven narrative, your pitch likely won't stick. Poor timing. National news cycles are driven by relevance and urgency. If your story isn't tied to something current, insightful or timely, it's easy to be overlooked.

And finally, many startups skip the essentials: building relationships, starting with niche publications and establishing credibility over time. Big coverage rarely comes without smaller wins first.

Related: 90% of Startups Fail—Here's How I Made Sure I Was in the 10%

What to do instead: a smarter PR strategy for startups

While national press may be a long-term goal, early-stage startups are more likely to gain traction through a strategic, incremental approach. Here's how to start building visibility now — and set yourself up for bigger wins later.

Start with niche and local press

Instead of focusing only on broad national attention, identify local media outlets, vertical publications or industry newsletters relevant to your space. These are more accessible and often open to spotlighting new, compelling businesses.

Try this: Make a list of five local or niche outlets. Note which reporters cover tech or business and start tracking what kinds of stories they write.

Craft your origin story with intention

What inspired your startup? What problem are you solving, and why does it matter now? A well-framed origin story — one rooted in real-world challenges — makes your brand feel relatable and relevant.

Tip: Avoid overly technical explanations. Focus on the "why" behind your business, and make sure a journalist could retell your story in one paragraph.

Build real relationships with journalists

Before you pitch anyone, follow relevant journalists on platforms like LinkedIn or X. Engage with their posts. Share their work. Start showing up on their radar.

Media outreach is more effective when it's built on familiarity, not a cold pitch.

Develop a clear thought leadership angle

Thought leadership builds trust and authority. Don't wait for media attention to position yourself as a credible voice — start writing. Focus on lessons learned, market insights or founder perspectives.

Try this: Draft a short article titled "What I Learned Launching in a Crowded Market" or "How We Validated Our Startup Without Outside Funding." Share it on your blog or LinkedIn, or pitch it to a relevant trade publication.

Repurpose and amplify every media win

Even small mentions count. A podcast interview, a quote in a trade newsletter or a well-performing LinkedIn post can all be leveraged for credibility.

Add these wins to your website, share them on social and use them to strengthen future pitches. Visibility compounds — and perceived momentum matters.

Related: 5 Reasons Startups Fail (and Why Each One Is Preventable)

The long game: start small, grow smart

Every founder wants recognition, but media success isn't about luck, hype or chasing headlines. It's about strategy, relevance, and consistency.

Start with what you can control: your message, your story, your presence. Focus on building meaningful relationships and sharing useful insights. Then use every small win to build momentum — step by step.

Big stories often start small. But with a focused, intentional PR strategy, they don't have to stay that way.

Ready to break through your revenue ceiling? Join us at Level Up, a conference for ambitious business leaders to unlock new growth opportunities.