Every story of a superhero begins with an inspiring narrative. One where all these exceptional people had to deal with some unfortunate circumstances first, but facing these challenges turned them into something beautiful. Well, I have good news: You don't need a cape or a fictional backstory to possess a superpower. Your superpower is real, and chances are, it was forged in the fires of your earliest struggles. The challenges that used to seem daunting back in the day are what give you the unique edge and ability that no one else possesses.

To further understand this, the struggles and challenges you were exposed to in your childhood helped shape your values and leadership and helped define your superpower now.

Families: The original enterprise

The first workplace ever that we are exposed to is the family. It's where you get exposed to management concepts like conflict resolution, human dynamics and emotional intelligence. In these first impressionable years, children will modify their behavior to fit the prevailing circumstances, which will help them cope and learn survival mechanisms.

Consider this: If conflict was a norm in your family setting, then you might be a very good peacemaker. On the other hand, if you were raised in a strict setting, then you are likely to have a very high appreciation for boundaries and discipline. Or if you were left to yourself, you might have developed an unparalleled sense of independence or being resourceful.

These experiences serve as the building blocks of your behavioral patterns, values and beliefs, which subsequently inform your leadership mode. For the most part, leadership development does not begin in the boardroom or conference room, but in the home. Family dynamics commonly shape the style with which one leads. For instance, if you had strict, authoritative parents, you may have emulated this style. Similarly, if you grew up in a family that prioritises collective participation, you may have emulated a cooperative leadership style.

Adversities shape your superpower

It is understood that every individual goes through battles while growing up; it can be economic hardship or being neglected, but tough situations always demand resilience and being exposed to these difficulties only aids your adeptness in ways that others might not have been equipped with. Here are some ways different challenges might have equipped you with a unique superpower:

Hypervigilance: If exposed to an unpredictable environment, you might have developed the ability to pick up on the subtle changes in emotion, tone or aura, and this sensitivity allows for added value for leadership positions as it helps in interpreting facets of a situation or potential conflicts. Emotional intelligence: If displaying emotions was forbidden in your household while you were growing up, chances are you would have a better understanding of subtle social interactions. This can only aid in building social dynamics. Drive and determination: Challenging childhood experiences may cultivate a strong desire to succeed later on. People from disadvantaged families are quite often determined to make it against all odds, making them tough and persistent in reaching their targets. Creative problem-solving: People who have to "manage with" minimum resources have great imagination and out-of-the-box thinking. This creativity is characteristic of many successful entrepreneurs and innovators. Adaptability: Having been raised in less stable settings prepares one to be adaptable and level-headed. This skill is a superpower that's invaluable in modern society.

Shedding the garbage drum

Regardless of these strengths, many of us suffer from an emotional "garbage drum" — that is, for whatever reason, weight that we have failed to process in the past. This emotional baggage is a hindrance as it contributes to unconscious paradigms, irrational beliefs or self-sabotaging behaviors that sabotage our potential.

A case in point is a leader who was raised in a home that is overly critical and instead of being highly competent, they exhibit signs of impostor syndrome and are always re-evaluating their choices. Others may see themselves over-controlling their teams due to the fact that they had developed trust issues in their formative years.

To make full use of your superpower, you have to get rid of this garbage drum. But how?

Self-awareness: Delve into your life and the events that shaped and altered your behavior patterns and beliefs. A deep coaching session or journaling can help to explore such behavioral patterns.

Delve into your life and the events that shaped and altered your behavior patterns and beliefs. A deep coaching session or journaling can help to explore such behavioral patterns. Emotional processing: Engaging in applied coaching therapy, meditation or other techniques that can assist with healing unresolved emotional trauma.

Engaging in applied coaching therapy, meditation or other techniques that can assist with healing unresolved emotional trauma. Mindset shifts: Self-limiting beliefs that prevent you from advancing should be replaced with more beneficial ones. For instance, instead of feeling like you are too sensitive, treat it as a form of emotional intelligence.

When your creativity, intuition and potential are set free from the shackles of unnecessary emotional burdens, you'll release the handbrakes and reach unimaginable heights.

What's your superpower?

Leaders who make a conscious effort to understand their superpowers have a competitive edge. They can connect with people on a deep level owing to their life histories, and this delivers meaningful change to society. Their struggles make them resilient, creative and even emotionally intelligent.

Ask yourself:

How have your past challenges allowed you to grow into the person that you are today?

What skills and traits have become your edge due to these experiences?

What trash drum are you carrying and need to let go of?

It's not just having dealt with something that is a superpower, it is how you dealt with them and turned them into your assets. Families might be our first enterprise, but it is our inner resilience and our wisdom-based adaptability in the face of challenges that will determine the legacy we leave behind.