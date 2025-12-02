Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways Expertise narrows perception; innovation expands when you invite unfamiliar voices into the conversation.

Breakthroughs happen when outsiders spot anomalies that insiders have trained themselves to overlook.

Entrepreneurs are obsessed with expertise. We hire it, chase it and put it on pedestals. We fill our meetings with specialists, craft job descriptions that read like encyclopedia entries and tell ourselves that the more knowledge we surround ourselves with, the faster we’ll find breakthrough ideas.

But expertise has a paradox built into it. The deeper you go into a specialty, the narrower your field of vision becomes. You learn the rules, then become encased in them. You absorb the norms and eventually stop questioning them. You become fluent in the language of your industry. And in that fluency, you lose the ability to hear anything outside of it.

Innovation rarely comes from the center of an industry. It comes from the edges. From the people who don’t know the rules well enough to be constrained by them. And yet, these are the voices entrepreneurs most often ignore.

Related: She Built Airplane Wings for a Living — Now Her Surprising Side Hustle Brings In $50,000 a Month

Why we miss the clues right in front of us

Decades ago, two cardiologists had a problem they didn’t even realize was a problem. They had waiting-room chairs that kept wearing out in a strange, oddly specific way. The front edges of the seats frayed faster than they should have. The doctors replaced them repeatedly, chalking it up to cheap materials or heavy use.

Not once did they ask why.

It took a tradesperson (an upholsterer with no medical training and no background in cardiology) to point out what the experts had filtered out. He took one look and said, “People don’t sit like this. Something’s off with your patients.” In that moment, the anomaly became visible.

The patients weren’t reclining normally. They were rigid, forward-perched, restless. Their bodies telegraphed an urgency the doctors had overlooked because they were too embedded in the familiar rhythms of their own environment.

That simple observation helped reveal a behavior linked to stress, time urgency and ultimately, cardiac risk. The cardiologists had access to the data, the training and the authority, but they didn’t have the perspective. A tradesperson did.

This is about the universal truth that insiders often fail to see what’s right in front of them. Their expertise creates blind spots, not because they lack intelligence, but because they are too close to the problem to notice the anomaly.

Innovation doesn’t fail from lack of knowledge but a lack of perspective

This insider-blindness is pervasive across industries.

Take the case of a major potato chip manufacturer struggling with a production issue: excess oil. Engineering teams spent enormous resources trying to shake, drain, press or wick away the oil. Every attempt ended the same way — shattered chips, ruined stacks and inconsistent results.

Engineers saw a physics problem. Production teams saw an equipment challenge. Quality teams saw a food-safety problem. Everyone approached it through the lens of their role and their training. So, the company did something unconventional. They opened the problem to a global innovation platform, inviting anyone to propose a solution.

The winning idea didn’t come from a food scientist or a process engineer. It came from a violinist.

She reasoned that oil and chips vibrate at different frequencies. If you apply sound waves precisely, the oil will separate without applying physical force that could break the stack. An insight pulled straight from acoustics and music theory, not mechanical engineering.

A problem the insiders struggled with became solvable the moment someone with a different mental model looked at it. Fresh eyes. Different constraints. No assumptions.

Innovation came from a place no one expected because the company allowed someone who “didn’t belong” to participate.

Related: Innovation Without Responsibility Is Risky — Here’s How to Balance Them for Lasting Growth and Impact

Innovation lives outside your line of sight

Breakthroughs often come from people who weren’t even supposed to be part of the conversation.

Not because they’re luckier or smarter, but because they’re unburdened. They don’t carry the weight of “how things are done.” They aren’t protecting a process, a model or a legacy. They aren’t box-checking their way through the familiar. They simply notice the anomaly.

And anomalies (the little weird things, the inconsistencies, the outliers) are where innovation hides. If you want to become innovation-driven, you must train yourself and your organization to treat anomalies as signals, not noise.

Here are four ways to embed new mental models into your team to consistently discover the kinds of insights that change markets:

Widen the aperture. Don’t just bring in diverse skills. Bring in diverse perspectives. A musician thinks differently from an operations manager. A tradesperson sees a pattern that a PhD overlooks. Invite the people who don’t “belong.” If your brainstorming group looks like a mirror, you’re echoing. Bring in the periphery people, whether interns, customers, field technicians, vendor reps, analysts, hobbyists or outsiders with just enough distance to see clearly. Look for anomalies, not opinions. Ask yourself constantly: “What’s the small, strange thing we’ve been tolerating?” or “What doesn’t fit the pattern?” or “What detail would a newcomer find bizarre?” Actively seek passive data. Most organizations passively gather formal data like reports, surveys and dashboards. But the richest insights often come from passive signals like body language, odd wear patterns, unusual use cases, customer hacks, strange complaints and unexpected workarounds.

Innovation is about noticing the things everyone else has stopped seeing. They come from the unexpected people and voices who have a wholly different perspective. Because sometimes the person sweeping the floor, tuning the violin or posting in a forum halfway around the world holds the insight that changes everything.