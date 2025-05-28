This Meditation App Helps Busy Entrepreneurs Find Balance A $100 lifetime subscription to Harmony Premium Plan helps you add self-care to your routine.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A survey by FasterCapital discovered that 32% of entrepreneurs include meditation in their busy day. Given how stressful entrepreneurial life can be, it might be time to join them if you're not already meditating.

Harmony helps you unlock some calmness right from your smartphone, and a lifetime subscription to their premium plan is yours for $99.99, half off the usual price.

Bring more clarity to your day with guided meditation

If you want to tap into your inner calmness, there's now an app for that — Harmony gives you access to personalized meditation and self-hypnosis sessions so you can take a break from the hustle and find peace. With an entrepreneur's busy schedule, it's important to make sure you're taking a little time for yourself, and Harmony makes it easy to add into your daily routine.

Harmony challenges you to listen to one of its free hypnotic meditations for five days in a row and see how you feel. You should experience deeper sleep, less tension and anxiety, and more focus, helping you achieve your entrepreneurial goals faster.

It's won awards at The Dot Comm Awards and the Best App Ever Awards, and is even recommended by U.S. doctors for self-care on HealthTap. Millions of users already love the app, and it has garnered an impressive 4.8 stars on the App Store and 4.9 stars on the Google Play Store.

This app was created by Darren Marks, an expert hypnotherapist with over 20 years of experience. It incorporates dual vocal delivery, where suggestions are delivered through both ears to enhance your hypnotic experience, and brainwave entrainment that syncs with your brain rhythm.

Take time for yourself with a Harmony Premium Plan lifetime subscription, now just $99.99 (reg. $199.99) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Leadership

Her Latest Novel Is a No. 1 Bestseller. Here's Her Best Advice for Creative People Who Want to Turn Their Passion Into a Career.

"New York Times" bestselling author Jeneva Rose talks about finding success with her novel "The Perfect Marriage" and her latest, "The Perfect Divorce."

By Dan Bova
Franchise

Major Regulatory Changes Are Coming to Franchising — Here's What You Need to Know

The Small Business Administration is enacting changes to its standard operating procedures in 2025.

By Carl Stoffers
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

This One Mistake Could Be Costing Your Business Thousands Every Month

Every missed call could mean a missed customer, and over time, thousands in lost revenue. Discover how AI voice agents are helping SMBs stay responsive, scale faster and serve smarter.

By Brandon Robinson
Leadership

How to Use Workplace Conflict to Strengthen Team Communication and Build a Better Culture

Workplace conflict is inevitable, but it doesn't need to be destructive. Follow these steps and learn how to manage conflict to create better teams and a better culture.

By Scott Deming