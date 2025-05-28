Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A survey by FasterCapital discovered that 32% of entrepreneurs include meditation in their busy day. Given how stressful entrepreneurial life can be, it might be time to join them if you're not already meditating.

Harmony helps you unlock some calmness right from your smartphone, and a lifetime subscription to their premium plan is yours for $99.99, half off the usual price.

Bring more clarity to your day with guided meditation

If you want to tap into your inner calmness, there's now an app for that — Harmony gives you access to personalized meditation and self-hypnosis sessions so you can take a break from the hustle and find peace. With an entrepreneur's busy schedule, it's important to make sure you're taking a little time for yourself, and Harmony makes it easy to add into your daily routine.

Harmony challenges you to listen to one of its free hypnotic meditations for five days in a row and see how you feel. You should experience deeper sleep, less tension and anxiety, and more focus, helping you achieve your entrepreneurial goals faster.

It's won awards at The Dot Comm Awards and the Best App Ever Awards, and is even recommended by U.S. doctors for self-care on HealthTap. Millions of users already love the app, and it has garnered an impressive 4.8 stars on the App Store and 4.9 stars on the Google Play Store.

This app was created by Darren Marks, an expert hypnotherapist with over 20 years of experience. It incorporates dual vocal delivery, where suggestions are delivered through both ears to enhance your hypnotic experience, and brainwave entrainment that syncs with your brain rhythm.

Take time for yourself with a Harmony Premium Plan lifetime subscription, now just $99.99 (reg. $199.99) for a limited time.

