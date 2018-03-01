Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2018

Entrepreneur Magazine - March 2018
Tablet Edition

Featured Article

'Bar Rescue's' Jon Taffer Isn't Afraid to Call Founders on Their B.S.

The hospitality legend is on a one-man crusade to help entrepreneurs own their failures, get over their hang-ups and succeed.

How One of America's Most Beloved Toy Makers Rebounded From Near Death

Wham-O created the Frisbee, Slip 'N Slide and more. Then it fell into disrepair -- until a new leader came along.

Are Influencers Worth Your Money? We Went Undercover to Find Out.

As traditional advertising methods fade, a new generation of young social media mavens -- 'influencers' -- are offering businesses their endorsements in exchange for money or free stuff. But is it worth it?

The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'

After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Ron Shaich | 4 min read
More Women Are Entering Franchising -- and It's Changing the Industry

Women are buying franchises at a rate far faster than men. Now the industry is asking itself: Why?
Kris Frieswick | 11 min read
How to Figure Out What Your Time Is Worth

It's time to admit we can't do everything. And that's for the better.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
The 150 Fastest-Growing Franchises

Meet the companies that are leveraging their ability to scale fast -- and take their franchisees along with them.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Eva Longoria: the Best Word for Her Brand Is 'No'

Award-winning actor and serial entrepreneur Eva Longoria moves between industries, constantly looking to challenge the way things have always been done.
Stephanie Schomer Senior Editor | 8 min read
A Men's Yoga Brand Learns the Real Meaning of Flexibility

With slow sales, yoga brand Vuori realized it had a branding problem.
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
From Online to Offline: How Brands Use Big Data to Figure Out Where Their Customers Will Shop

Ecommerce brands are using big data to open stores exactly where their customers want them.
Nancy Miller | 7 min read
When to Use Your Email Signature for More Than a Sign-Off

The email signature can be a powerful marketing tool -- but it can quickly become an irritating vehicle of self-promotion.
Blaire Briody | 4 min read
6 Businesses That Need to Be Launched Right Now

We asked entrepreneurs the one idea they wish someone would create to help their company.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
