From Philly cheese steaks to stuffed pitas, meet the companies devouring the competition.

April 14, 2011 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sandwiches are big business. The top 10 sandwich franchises from Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking, all rest comfortably in the top 200. The franchises that made the cut are serving healthier meal options at a prices today's consumer can stomach ($5 Footlong sound familiar?). As the quick-service industry continues to move toward convenience, variety and nutrition, sandwich franchises (both big and small) are stepping up to the plate.



Learn the recipe to success from these top sandwich franchises.