The Top 10 Sandwich Franchises

2131987$255,900 - $451,700No. 141No. 183 Penn Station East Coast Subs prides itself on being unlike most quick-service restaurants, due in part to its fresh ingredients and display cooking set-up, which allows every sandwich to be made in full customer view. The menu began with only four sandwiches, including the grilled cheesesteak. That classic sub remains in good company with other grilled submarine sandwiches, including a create-your-own option. Penn Station recently announced a management shakeup at its corporate office in Milford, Ohio, naming new directors of sales and operations with the aim of bringing in new ideas.