New Year's Resolutions from 10 Young Entrepreneurs

Justin McLeod, founder of Hinge: My new year's resolution is to look at my phone less often. Right now I look at my phone so often I have to power it down or even physically leave it at home to not be a zombie when I'm out with friends or family. Plus I find I'm way more effective, efficient and creative as an entrepreneur when I'm not constantly distracted by every call, message, voicemail or alert. So for Christmas, I just bought myself a leather slip-cover that forces me to consciously and deliberately slide my phone out every time I want to use it -- which I'm hoping will deter my constant glancing. Perhaps a funny resolution to come from someone who develops a mobile app, but when you think about it, Hinge is actually about getting people to connect offline. So here's to more "real connections" in 2014.