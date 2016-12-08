Rent the Runway's New Store Is Set Up to Be Your 'Dream Closet'

We visited the revamped designer dress rental store in New York City that combines tech and fashion.

December 8, 2016 3 min read

Rent the Runway, a company that loans out designer dresses and accessories, just revamped its New York City flagship store to create a tech-savvy hangout for on-the-go shoppers.

Related: How to Create an Amazing Customer Experience

The company’s new 5,000-square-foot space at 30 West 15th St. incorporates iPad check-in kiosks and Samsung screens that debut Rent the Runway trends and new arrivals scattered throughout the store.

The new space seeks to make the rental service easy, simple and personalized -- focusing on the customer experience above all else.