10 Crazy Things You Never Knew About Krispy Kreme

Going on 80 years this year, popular doughnut chain Krispy Kreme continues to have a huge cult-like following. Celebrities including Frances McDormand and Usher have all been caught biting into the sugary goodness. And according to comedian Chris Rock, Krispy Kreme is like “crack.”

Although, no one’s really sure what makes this sugary substance so delicious -- the recipe remains a Krispy Kreme secret -- but there are a lot of nuggets we did uncover about the doughnut franchise.

From making an appearance in the Guinness World Records to producing up to 12,000 doughnuts per hour, there are a number of things you probably never knew about the doughnut franchise.

Check out these 10 Krispy Kreme facts that might surprise you.