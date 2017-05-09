8 Time Wasters Stealing Your Productivity
As much as we try to save time, we always end up feeling pretty crunched. With social media, YouTube, meetings and phone calls, how could we not get distracted? Even when you’re parking your car, it can feel like minutes are going down the drain.
Gadgets, apps and productivity hacks can only get you so far. Sometimes the best way to start managing your time is recognizing where it’s all going in the first place. We’ve looked at various studies and rounded up some of the most frequent ways people waste their time. Take these into consideration so you can figure out where your lost time is going.
TV
With the rise of social media, smartphone apps and other tech distractions over the past few years, people seem to be slowing down on the amount of time they spend watching TV. However, that doesn’t mean they’re still not spending much of their day looking at the television screen.
The average person spends three hours and 55 minutes watching television every day -- which adds up to 1,460 hours a year. However, in 2012, the average person watched four hours and 38 minutes a day.
YouTube
Although it doesn’t quite compete with the addictiveness of Facebook or Instagram, YouTube still ranks as one of the top websites that people spend much of their time. On average, users spend 17 minutes on YouTube every day. This number may seem small, but the average viral video barely breaks a minute -- one video just leads to another and another.
Mobile devices
Gaming
Traffic
This one’s a given: When sitting in traffic, you actually feel your time being wasted. Unfortunately, a solution is hard to find. And sadly, the average person spend 42 hours a year sitting in traffic. Not only that, but the average commuter loses the equivalent of $1,400 in productivity. Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles takes the title for most congested city in the U.S., with the average commuter losing the equivalent of $2,408.