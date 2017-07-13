11 Entrepreneurs Who Deserve Their Own Hollywood Movies

There’s a new pack of Hollywood heroes in town: entrepreneurs.

From The Social Network to Steve Jobs to The Founder to Girlboss (making its Netflix debut last April) Hollywood is investing enormous movie budgets and calling on big name actors to share one of the most dramatic modern-day story arcs there is -- that of the self-made entrepreneur.

Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs and Ray Kroc are just a few of the thousands of successful entrepreneurs with edge of your seat, plot-twisting founding stories (many of whom I write about in my book Reinventing the Egg: To Win the Game is to Change It).

Here are 11 founders (in seven slides) who also deserve their own Hollywood movies.

