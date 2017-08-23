Marissa Mayer Shares Confidence-Boosting Tips to Help You Make Tough Work Decisions

Mayer receives a lot of hate and criticism regarding her performance as the CEO of Yahoo. So how did she do her job with so much negativity directed at her?

"I just don't read it,” she said. “That may sound tone deaf, but I feel like if you read it, it changes who you are and how you think about things.” Mayer pointed out that if a leader makes a decision that seems smart but is actually wrong, but still gets praised for it, it's hard to change course.

"To make decisions or allow your decision-making to be influenced by a third party who has a fraction of the information that you have just overall isn't a great strategy," she said. "[But] I try not to be deaf to it. I've got a PR team that will summarize some of the bigger issues and points that are being made. I also have a husband [so] if I'm worried enough about something, I'll ask him. If you're going to get criticism, it always sounds better coming from someone who loves you or someone that you work with."

She continued, "You either have to have guidelines for how you're going to absorb it, like I do, or you have to have very thick skin. I tend to think I have a bit of both, but you have to have a way of cutting through all that noise to what's a valid criticism that needs to be acted on and what isn't."