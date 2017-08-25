New Free Work Tools From Google Help You Think Like the Leader of a Billion-Dollar Company

The search engine shared its internal tools for running a business and leading a team.

August 25, 2017 5 min read

From free gourmet lunches to on-campus rock climbing, it’s no wonder everyone wants to work at Google. However, behind all of these fancy work perks is a company that focuses on and sets protocols for employee improvement, training, equality, work-life balance and more.

Related: 10 Must-Have Apps for Running a Business

In fact, the search giant has a structured process for nearly every aspect of management. From anonymous feedback surveys to unbiasing workshops, Google makes sure it supports its employees every step of the way. And now it wants to help you too.

Recently released on its blog Re:Work, Google shared some of the most effective internal tools it uses in order to manage and run one of the most successful organizations in the world. In fact, it goes beyond some tools -- the company has also released a robust set of guides, insights, training programs, workshops and more to the public, covering everything from hiring to team building.

Related: 5 Things Not to Do Running a Small Business

To learn how you can lead more like the search giant, here are 11 problems some of these free tools could solve for you, improving everything from goal setting to work-life balance.