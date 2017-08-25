New Free Work Tools From Google Help You Think Like the Leader of a Billion-Dollar Company
From free gourmet lunches to on-campus rock climbing, it’s no wonder everyone wants to work at Google. However, behind all of these fancy work perks is a company that focuses on and sets protocols for employee improvement, training, equality, work-life balance and more.
Related: 10 Must-Have Apps for Running a Business
In fact, the search giant has a structured process for nearly every aspect of management. From anonymous feedback surveys to unbiasing workshops, Google makes sure it supports its employees every step of the way. And now it wants to help you too.
Recently released on its blog Re:Work, Google shared some of the most effective internal tools it uses in order to manage and run one of the most successful organizations in the world. In fact, it goes beyond some tools -- the company has also released a robust set of guides, insights, training programs, workshops and more to the public, covering everything from hiring to team building.
Related: 5 Things Not to Do Running a Small Business
To learn how you can lead more like the search giant, here are 11 problems some of these free tools could solve for you, improving everything from goal setting to work-life balance.
Providing constructive feedback to managers
Opening up the conversation
Having a healthy work-life balance
Preparing for effective one-on-one meetings
To make sure employees are receiving the attention they need to be successful, Google encourages managers to have one-on-one meetings with their direct reports. To make sure the right questions are asked and the best topics addressed, the search giant provides a 1:1 meeting agenda template that managers and employees can contribute to before going into a meeting. The template includes agenda suggestions such as check-in questions, goal updates, next steps, career development and more.
Training new employees and managers
Setting and achieving goals
Hiring fairly
Creating good job descriptions
Raising awareness about unconscious biases
To foster a culture of equality and avoid any unconscious biases, Google makes sure employees are educated and trained on the existence of unconscious biases in the workplace. The company offers employees unbiasing workshops where they open up the topic for conversation and make sure there is a common understanding of it too. It also offers a guide to start the conversation about unconscious bias.
Related: Managing People Doesn't Have to Suck