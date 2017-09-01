11 American Ninja Warriors Share Their Best Advice on Leadership

Many of the great ninja athletes are also entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs are undoubtedly inspired by life experiences -- and likewise, athletes are without a doubt inspired by their physical and mental experiences. Keeping this in mind, when you blend all the factors that help to create leading athletes and visionary entrepreneurs, there are many overlaps. Among them? Working hard, never giving up and aiming to reach goals that others may find impossible.

Noah T. Kaufman, president and co-founder of the Wolfpack Ninja Tour, knows firsthand the commitment to being both an athlete and entrepreneur. As a four-time participant of NBC’s popular American Ninja Warrior reality series and two-time team captain on Team Ninja Warrior, Kaufman has tirelessly trained to compete among other stand-out ninja athletes that include Jessie Graff, Kevin Bull and Geoff Britten. Combining his athletic discipline and entrepreneurial spirits, Kaufman led the Wolfpack Ninja Tour on its first live event last spring and is gearing up to host a second tour in Colorado this November. Joining Kaufman will be many of his competitors from the popular reality show American Ninja Warrior, who appropriately refer to themselves as The Wolfpack. Collectively, each of these ninjas have joined together to build a business based on healthy living and giving back, as well. Their shared love of the ninja sport and making dreams come true are among the things they share in common but leading their similarities in their own, unique way is leadership.

I talked to some of the country’s top ninja athletes to find out their tips for being a leader in life.