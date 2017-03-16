11 Lifestyle Changes You Need to Adopt If You Want to Be Rich

Cut unnecessary expenses, save aggressively and visualize how you'll get there. But don't forget to invest in yourself and in relationships with other successful people.

There’s a simple formula to follow if you want to become rich and successful: Earn more, spend less and save as much as you can. It sounds great, sure -- but how, exactly does one do all that?

The process starts with being willing to put yourself out there and head down a riskier but ultimately more rewarding road. You must break your old patterns and change your perception of wealth. You’ll need to shed your middle-class mindset and adopt new habits that will set you up for lasting financial freedom and prosperity.

These 11 lifestyle changes can help you can make your dream of obtaining wealth a reality. Once you start, you'll see how even small shifts in your everyday practices can lead to deeper transformations.