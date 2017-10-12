A Complete Guide to the Highest-Paying Jobs, Companies, Freelance Jobs and More

Here's a handy roundup of the highest-paying opportunities across multiple job categories.

October 12, 2017 7 min read

Knowing what company or job pays the most is a smart matter to consider when you’re job hunting or still in school shaping your future. While income might not be your highest priority when deciding your career, chances are, it’s a factor.

Considering the formidable cost of college and other higher-education programs -- and the student loan debts that many of us carry around for decades following graduation -- it makes sense to be practical and strategic about which career and which companies you pursue. All of these decisions add up to your financial future.

Click through these next five slides to get a quick download on the highest-paid jobs, companies, majors, side-gigs for recent college graduates and more.

