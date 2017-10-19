We Can All Agree These 16 Things Make Us Miserable at Work

From unfair pay to working on vacation, here are some of the most common complaints of workers.

When it comes to leading a successful business, understanding the wants and needs of your employees is vital. Not only that, but actually paying attention and building relationships with these people is crucial.

On top of issues concerning fair pay, vacation time and growth, did you know that some managers don’t even take the time to remember employees’ names? It’s true: A recent study found that 36 percent of employees complained that their boss didn’t know their names. Even more felt undervalued at work, that they weren't paid fairly and like their boss played favorites.

To understand some of the most common, major issues that employees deal with today, here are 16 top complaints of employees and issues in the workplace today.