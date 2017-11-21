How Many Wings Could You Buy for the Price of One Wingstop Franchise and Other Interesting Facts

Start Slideshow

Odds are, you're at least a little familiar with Wingstop. As of the start of 2017, there were more than 1,000 of the chicken wing restaurants across the globe, with over 900 of them located in the U.S. So, even if you haven't decided on whether you prefer the Mango Habanero or Hawaiian flavor, or haven't had the chance to try one of its wings, you've probably at least heard of the chain.

But knowing a menu or a reputation is much different from actually understanding the business behind the brand.

Here, we break down important factors, along with some fun trivia about Wingstop.

Start the slideshow to learn more about the no. 8 business from the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.

