8 Social Media Influencers Under 10 Who Put Grownups to Shame

We're not sure what you were doing when you were a kid, but if you did have an after school job, it probably wasn't one that netted you millions of dollars and thousands and thousands of fans.

Say what you will about social media, but when it comes to getting the word out about your brand, it can be a great equalizer, lowering the barrier to entry for all sorts of up and coming entrepreneurs, even ones that can count their ages on one hand.

So if you're ready to feel inferior, here are some of the biggest little influencers on YouTube and Instagram. Be ready to be amazed and slightly ashamed that you weren't hustling nearly this hard when you were in elementary school. And shout out to the parents who make it all possible, because we're guessing they are the ones doing the filming, art directing and uploading.

