8 Social Media Influencers Under 10 Who Put Grownups to Shame

If these kids can make it happen, then we all have no excuse.
We're not sure what you were doing when you were a kid, but if you did have an after school job, it probably wasn't one that netted you millions of dollars and thousands and thousands of fans.

Say what you will about social media, but when it comes to getting the word out about your brand, it can be a great equalizer, lowering the barrier to entry for all sorts of up and coming entrepreneurs, even ones that can count their ages on one hand.

So if you're ready to feel inferior, here are some of the biggest little influencers on YouTube and Instagram. Be ready to be amazed and slightly ashamed that you weren't hustling nearly this hard when you were in elementary school. And shout out to the parents who make it all possible, because we're guessing they are the ones doing the filming, art directing and uploading.

1. Action Movie Kid

880,244 subscribers

Four-year-old James and his little sister Sophia are the children of Daniel Hashimoto, who works as a special effects artist on popular films such as Kung Fu Panda 2 and How to Train Your Dragon. Hashimoto puts his expertise to work transforming his kids' imaginary play into eye-catching videos.

2. Hailey’s Magical Playhouse

1,311,262 subscribers

Six-year-old Hailey reviews and unboxes toys, most of which are given to charity, plays dress up, cooks in the kitchen (with supervision) and goes on family vacations, all of which can be seen on the channel, which launched in 2015.

3. Ryan ToysReview

10,296,653 subscribers

Six-year-old Ryan’s unboxing and toy review videos have reportedly earned him and his family a whopping $11 million a year, with a majority of the toys featured on the channel donated to charity.

4. Naiah and Ellie Toy Show

136,251 subscribers

Viewers watch the sister duo -- 5-year-old Naiah and 6-year-old Elli -- do skits, play with and unbox toys and take trips to their local playgrounds.

5. Scout Fashion

 

Brooklyn Girl?.

A post shared by Sai De Silva (@scoutfashion) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:18am PST

304,000 followers

Five-year-old London Scout, baby Rio and their mom pose in stylish looks around New York City.

6. Ministylehacke

263,000 followers

Seven-year-old Ryker, 5-year-old Grey and baby Wyatt’s high fashion flare is captured by mom Collette Wixom in Los Angeles.

7. Coco

 

. ??? . #kidzfashion #igkiddies #harajukufashion #tokyofashion

A post shared by COCO (@coco_pinkprincess) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:58am PST

438,000 followers

You wish you had as much attitude as this 7-year-old fashion blogger from Tokyo.

8. Txunamy

1.4 million followers

This 8 year old has looks that even grown-ups would consider imitating.

