3 Signs You Are Becoming Successful

In December of 2000, I found out that I was going to become a father. Fourteen years later, I have realized that this one piece of information would alter the course of my life forever. Yes, I realize that you are automatically thinking -- "Duh! Of course it does," but I’m talking about changes in every part of my life.

At the time, I was a police detective with the Ottawa Police Service in Canada. Like any newly expecting dad, I started to take account of where I had gotten in life and what our first child would mean to our family. I inevitably realized that I didn’t want to be a police officer any longer. I wanted to chart my own course -- to become an entrepreneur.

I sought out the advice of a friend on becoming a business owner. His advice was to read Og Mandino’s Classic, The Greatest Salesman In The World. I devoured the book in three days. Now ,14 years later, I have read over 1,000 non-fiction business, leadership and personal development books, which include over 200 biographies and auto-biographies.

These books, and the advice contained in them, are the reasons for my success in business and life. Books written by or about the world’s greatest leaders and business owners are easily my preferred reading genres. I’ve come to realize that these books contained the wisdom and experiences of the subjects. It’s virtual mentorship!

Recently, I read Behind The Cloud by Salesforce.com founder Marc Bienoff. As I was finishing this read, I realized that there were three things that all of the people that I have read about had in common, and that these points were actually signs that they were becoming successful. I’m sure you will enjoy discovering that you likely already have one or more of these signs in your life.