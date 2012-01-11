12 Commandments for Closing a Sale

This is not just about your attitude, but also your physical manifestation. For the next week, practice smiling with everyone in every situation you encounter. Do this until you are able to argue with a smile, disagree with a smile, negotiate, overcome objections and close with a smile. Have you ever noticed that very successful people are smiling all the time? It is not because they are successful that they are smiling, it's how they got successful. This is a million dollar tip: Smile.

Related Video: Grant Cardone on How to Hire Top Sales Talent

Adapted excerpt from The Closer's Survival Guide by Grant Cardone (Cardone Enterprises, 2011).