This End-to-End Design Service for Entrepreneurs Doesn't Cost a Fortune

Great branding is vitally important to any new business, but hiring a designer and a marketing team can be an unwieldy, impossible expense when you’re just starting out. Fortunately, there are budget-friendly services like Designhill available. This graphic design marketplace gives you access to top designers who can handle any design need for a fraction of the price of hiring an in-house designer. Design Hill can handle any project, from simple logos to branded t-shirts.
Logo Design
Just starting out and aren’t quite sure how to brand yourself? Designhill’s logo design services invite you to describe your business, answer a few simple questions, and they’ll deliver more than 70 designs for your perusal within seven days. You can provide feedback and get as many revisions as you want until you’re satisfied. Once you’ve settled on your choice, you’ll get the source files as well as complete copyright and ownership of the design.
Logo & Brand Identity
A logo is a great start but a brand identity is what helps customers connect with your business. With Designhill, you can answer a few questions and they’ll deliver dozens of designs that will help tell your brand story. You’ll get a logo, business card, and flyer that all work together to explain that story to your audience. Again, once you’ve made your choices, you own the copyright.
PowerPoint
One of the best ways to present your business and communicate your brand to potential investors or customers is through PowerPoint. But many of us are simply not great at PowerPoint. Based on your answers to a few questions, Designhill will help you craft the perfect PowerPoint presentation for any purpose. An experienced designer will work with you through your earliest drafts to a completed, fully animated, beautiful project.
Newsletter Design
Newsletters are a valuable tool for drumming up new business. Whether you want to welcome new customers, send product updates, or provide promotional information, newsletters help you stay in touch with your customers. Of course, you have to catch their attention so they don’t just chuck your newsletter in the trash. Designhill’s designers will work with you to create an amazing newsletter that you can adapt for any purpose.
Packaging Design
Packaging is a customer’s first point of contact with your actual product — and you know what they say about first impressions. Great packaging is extremely difficult to design, but Designhill’s pros will work with you to create a custom design that makes your product memorable and attention-grabbing. No matter how unusual your product is, Designhill will make it work.
