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Key Takeaways The number of seniors (those age 65 and older) is growing by 3.2% each year, compared to 0.8% of the whole population — and their role in the consumer class is increasing with it.

Because of the growing senior population, there’s also a growing interest and opportunity in “silver tech” and longevity.

Many people think technology is only for young people. They imagine teenagers on TikTok or college students coding in libraries. This is actually a big mistake. The world is getting older. People are living much longer lives now. In the United States, 10,000 people turn 65 every single day, according to AARP International.

This group has more money than any other age group. They basically control most of the wealth. Entrepreneurs often ignore them and focus on Gen Z instead, but this creates a huge opening for you.

We call this movement the Silver Tech Revolution. It is not about making “old person” gadgets. It is about using modern tools to help people age well. These customers want to stay active. They want to stay in their homes. Most importantly, they have the cash to pay for solutions. If you want to build a big business, you should look at these four ideas.

1. Smart home integration for “aging in place”

Most older adults do not want to move into assisted living. They really want to stay in their own houses. This concept is called “aging in place.” However, houses can become dangerous as people get older. A fall is a serious event. Lighting is often too dim. Stairs become a problem.

You can start a business that turns standard homes into smart homes. This is not just about voice-controlled speakers. It is about safety. You can install sensors that track movement. These sensors can tell if someone has stayed in the bathroom for too long. They can detect a fall without the person needing to wear a button.

Furthermore, you can install smart lighting. These lights turn on automatically when someone gets out of bed at night. This prevents trips and falls. The tech is actually quite simple. The real value is in the setup and the service. Many seniors find technology confusing, and they need a professional to install it. They also need someone to fix it when it breaks. You are selling peace of mind to the seniors and their children. This is a service-based business with a tech foundation. It is very scalable.

2. Personalized health monitoring and longevity tech

Healthcare is the biggest expense for people over 65. They visit doctors often and take various medications. They also care deeply about staying fit. Most health apps are made for marathon runners. And not for someone managing blood pressure.

There is a big gap here. You can build a platform that connects wearable devices to a simple dashboard. This dashboard would track heart rate, sleep and oxygen levels. It would then send this data to their doctor or family. This is basically “remote patient monitoring.”

Actually, the government often pays for this through insurance. This makes it a very safe business model. You can also focus on longevity. This means helping people live better for longer. You could create an app that gives daily advice on nutrition and mobility exercises. The key is to keep the interface very plain. Use large buttons. Use clear text. Do not use jargon. If you make it easy to use, they will use it every day. This creates a very loyal customer base.

3. Financial tech (fintech) for the silver era

Older people are the primary targets for financial scams. Scammers use phones and the internet to steal billions of dollars every year. This group is also worried about outliving their savings. They have complex needs like estate planning and long-term care insurance.

Most banking apps are actually quite hard for them to navigate. You could build a “Silver Fintech” app. This app would have extra security features. It could use AI to detect unusual spending patterns. If a large wire transfer starts, the app could alert a trusted family member.

Moreover, you can help with “decumulation.” This is just a fancy word for spending money in retirement. People need to know how much they can spend without running out. Your app could provide simple visualizations of their wealth. It should be very transparent. Trust is the most important thing here. If they trust your brand, they will stay with you for decades.

4. Tech-enabled reskilling and leisure

Retirement does not mean sitting on a porch anymore. People are “retiring” at 65 and living until 95. That is 30 years of free time. Many of these people want to start a second career. Others want to learn a new skill like painting or coding.

You can create an education platform specifically for the 60+ demographic. Most online courses move too fast. They use references that older people might not get. Your platform would offer “slow-paced” learning. It would focus on community and peer-to-peer interaction.

Many people do not stop working at 65. They start “encore careers.” They might start a small business or a consulting firm. They have the experience but might need help with modern business tools. You can create a suite of tools for these older founders. They also often pick businesses like local shops or services.

Also, consider the travel industry. Older people travel a lot. However, they have different needs. They need to know about medical facilities nearby or sometimes about the “walkability” of a city. You could build a travel tech company that uses data to plan “senior-friendly” trips. This is a niche that is basically underserved. You can charge a premium for this specialized knowledge.

Why this works right now?

You might wonder why you should do this instead of building an app for teenagers. The answer is simple. Competition is lower. Furthermore, the “Silver Economy” is huge. By 2030, seniors are expected to spend just under $15 trillion, up from $8.7 million in 2020, according to Brookings. These customers are also more patient. They do not switch products as fast as young people do. If your tech works, they will keep paying for it. You can build a very stable business this way.

The market is ready. The money is there. The technology exists. You basically just need to build the bridge. All the best!