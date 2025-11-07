Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like many leaders, I’ve been fielding questions about AI and its impact on our team’s roles. One of the most honest questions I’ve heard came up at our last town hall: “What if I get so good at using AI that I end up replacing my own role?”

My reply? “If you can make yourself ‘obsolete’ in one area, that’s not the end of your job. That’s the beginning of a new role.”

The conversation captures today’s reality: as AI transforms the way work gets done, we all need to lean in to rethinking our skill sets – and actively seeking out opportunities to upskill. People are understandably feeling FOBO – the fear of becoming obsolete amid AI-driven downsizing. But FOBO isn’t just about anxiety, it’s also a call for learning, reskilling and embracing evolution in the workplace.

According to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Future of Jobs Report, 60% of workers will require training by 2027 to keep pace with evolving job demands. But only half of employees currently have access to adequate training at work.

That gap is an opening for companies with credible learning programs: offer timely, actionable training — certification programs or training hubs — and you can help people navigate change, build new skills and gain confidence in a shifting labour market.

As the CEO of a learning commerce platform, I’ve seen companies successfully monetize their expertise through education programs — all while building customer loyalty and engagement. Smart brands are now expanding their offerings to meet today’s learning demand. Here’s how to tap into the growing need for reskilling and turn the push for new skills into customer confidence, deepened engagement and viable revenue streams.

Align your courses with market shifts

Most industries will be affected by AI, but some are changing faster than others. For brands with learning programs, this means assessing immediate needs. Already, 1 in 3 hiring managers won’t hire workers without AI skills, but reskilling isn’t just about AI. In some cases, people need retraining in other areas altogether.

My advice? Stick with what you’re good at and consider how to align your existing training with AI-driven shifts. A good example of this approach is Anaconda Learning, a Python training offshoot of the Anaconda AI platform, which leveraged the demand for specific coding skills into new certifications – and new revenue streams.

Of course, even with a proven model, the first step should always be to validate demand with your customers. Ask your customers directly what they’re most worried about losing to AI, and what skills they believe they’ll need. Their answers should shape the first iteration of your program.

Make community the antidote to FOBO

There’s a reason “you’re not alone” is one of the most effective email subject lines of all time. People lean on community when they’re anxious to solve problems.

When the pandemic stoked widespread fear and isolation, many turned to online communities to share resources, stories and coping strategies. I witnessed learning-focused communities grow in areas like personal finance, career development and health and wellness.

Learning together isn’t just effective — it’s calming. Cooperative learning lowers stress, keeps people engaged and builds a sense of belonging that helps fend off anxiety. For brands offering online learning, communities aren’t just a ‘nice to have’; they are the delivery system for skills and confidence. And bonus: they position your company as a steward of solutions, knowledge and a safe space to collaborate.

Build fast and iterate

When the ground is shifting under your feet, the worst thing you can do is stop and wait for the perfect conditions to react. If you’ve already got a learning program, now’s the time to refresh it to meet FOBO head on.

Create a minimum lovable product that delivers value, and launch it within 30 to 60 days. Of course, a rapidly shifting landscape means your course will likely require frequent updates. But don’t let the pace of change stop you from developing materials people need. It’s easier to add to a program after it’s launched than to enter a market that’s already fully saturated.

One of the best ways to keep your course content relevant is to make your community part of the update loop. Use discussion groups or feedback prompts to surface new challenges and questions. Then push out updates and refreshed resources regularly. This not only keeps your content current, it also reinforces trust: people see that you’re listening and evolving right alongside them.

By acting quickly in response to market needs, brands that teach credibly, connect communities and iterate quickly will convert anxiety into confidence, and confidence into loyalty and revenue. Start with what you’re already known for, add the AI-aware capabilities your audience needs, and deliver them with a community that supports the process. Do that, and you won’t just help customers future-proof their careers; you’ll future-proof your own business.