How does cake-throwing DJ Steve Aoki stay energized? By teaming up with this gum company and weaving in his own brand.

For the world's busiest DJ, staying energized is essential. That's why Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki partnered with Neuro, a functional gum and mints company founded in 2015 that helps boost energy, focus, calm and even sleep.

For Aoki, Neuro has been a game-changer, offering a more natural alternative to endless shots of espresso.

"It's about being mindful of staying healthy while still maximizing my output, especially when I'm in my creative zone," Aoki tells Entrepreneur. "You want to bring high energy so you can create high impact in whatever you do. If you're moving through the day like a zombie, just giving the bare minimum, it's embarrassing when you look back on it."

He continues, "Nobody wants to give a weak interview, a half-hearted answer or put out a song they didn't fully commit to. You have to give 1000%. That's why I believe the highest quality of life is tied to your energy level."

Potential in a plastic bag

Aoki first met the Neuro founders nearly a decade before he started working with them.

"I still remember when they came into the office and presented this caffeine gum to me", he recalls. "They brought it in a plain plastic bag — no branding, no packaging. Just, 'here's this stuff that works.'

He laughs. "You look at it and think, what is this, some kind of drug?"

Luckily for Neuro, Aoki loved it.

"It's more exciting for me to see indie startups with brilliant ideas than something incubated by a big company with a huge team behind it," he shares. " I'd rather see two guys in their college dorm saying, 'Hey, this is a great idea that could really help people or become something a lot of people will actually use.'"

Still, the shrewd DJ wasn't ready to commit right away. He and his team took their time with due diligence while keeping a friendly relationship with the founders.

"It's important for me to see that this works before I get involved," Aoki explains.

For Neuro, working means giving consumers the caffeine boost they need without triggering their anxiety — or their bladders.

"I'm a big coffee drinker, and I love energy drinks," Aoki admits. "But you can't be pounding beverages all the time."

Neuro products, on the other hand, are designed for consistent use throughout the day and are formulated to mitigate side effects while providing a crucial boost.

"Over the years, it's become one of my staples," Aoki professes. "I always have it in my pocket or backpack. If I'm doing a long set, it's right there with my earplugs. After a couple of hours, if I start to feel tired, I just pop a piece, and I get that little boost I need."

Every drop needs a story

Steve Aoki has never been the type to just slap his name on something and walk away. He throws himself into every project, obsessing over the details until it feels true to him. He had a hand in everything with Neuro. He helped pick out flavors, shape the vibe of the brand and even found a way to work in one of his personal passions, Hiro Quest, the trading card project he's been building.

Instead of a standard product launch, Aoki wanted it to feel like an experience. That's why certain Neuro releases come with collectible cards, turning an everyday item into something fans can get excited about.

"I'm a card guy," Aoki says. "I love ripping open packs, chasing the rare hit. I wanted to bring that same feeling to something you'd never expect — like a tin of Neuro mints."

By adding in Hiro Quest, Aoki boosts awareness for his own brand and adds an experiential layer to the Neuro collaboration. This has long been central to his success.

"I'm always thinking about how we can create a better, more unique experience," Aoki says. "Something that gets people excited for the next drop or the next collaboration, and helps build the story within the world we're creating. That's why I love caking people. Whether you're the one getting cake in your face or watching it happen, you'll never forget that moment."