Apple TV
Apple
Siri Can't Help TV Stars Kiss Like They Mean It In This Awkward Apple Ad
Cue the clumsy kiss-and-tell. Apple made it weird.
Apple
Apple Announces New MacBook, Less Expensive Apple TV
The new smartwatch wasn't the only star of Apple's "Spring Forward" event Monday.
Internet TV
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps
The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.