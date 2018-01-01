Australia

Tesla Is Making the World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery for Australia

Elon Musk offered to fix South Australia's power problem in 100 days. Australia decided to let him try.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Volvo's Self-Driving Cars Confused by Kangaroos in Australia

Volvo's self-driving cars use the ground as a reference point for distance, and the kangaroo's hopping makes it hard to determine how far away they are.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Tight Regulations Could Inhibit Investment in Australia's Medical Marijuana Market

The government Down Under has made cannabis legal for the ill but regulatory hurdles seem likely to make genuine access difficult.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Australia's Tech Boom-erang

New tax rebates and a highly skilled workforce have made Australia the Oz for tech startups.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
Craig Wright Will Not Give Further Evidence He's Bitcoin's Creator

'I do not have the courage. I cannot,' Wright wrote in a blog post.
Reuters | 2 min read
Australian Man Tells BBC He Created Bitcoin, Skepticism Remains

Tech entrepreneur Craig Wright told the news organization that he is the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.
Reuters | 4 min read
Why the Most American Fast-Food Chain Is Using Australia as Its Testing Ground

Australia is succeeding with a 'very un-McDonald's' approach to fast food.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read
Unfriending a Colleague on Facebook Now Constitutes Workplace Bullying in Australia

Australia's Fair Work Commission ruled that a boss who unfriended her colleague was acting unreasonably.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Will These Franchises From Down Under Come Out on Top in America?

Australians are franchise fanatics -- and their eyes are on U.S. expansion.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
10 Starbucks Frappuccinos You Can't Buy in America

As the famous drink celebrates its 20th birthday, check out where in the world you can buy flavors such as cheesecake and red bean.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
