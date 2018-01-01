Australia
Apple
Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times
Over the course of a year he repeatedly hacked into Apple's servers and stole around 90GB of data because he admired the company. Apple states no customers were affected by the breaches of its security.
Tesla
Tesla Is Making the World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery for Australia
Elon Musk offered to fix South Australia's power problem in 100 days. Australia decided to let him try.
Volvo
Volvo's Self-Driving Cars Confused by Kangaroos in Australia
Volvo's self-driving cars use the ground as a reference point for distance, and the kangaroo's hopping makes it hard to determine how far away they are.
Tight Regulations Could Inhibit Investment in Australia's Medical Marijuana Market
The government Down Under has made cannabis legal for the ill but regulatory hurdles seem likely to make genuine access difficult.
Tech Startups
Australia's Tech Boom-erang
New tax rebates and a highly skilled workforce have made Australia the Oz for tech startups.
Bitcoin
Craig Wright Will Not Give Further Evidence He's Bitcoin's Creator
'I do not have the courage. I cannot,' Wright wrote in a blog post.
Bitcoin
Australian Man Tells BBC He Created Bitcoin, Skepticism Remains
Tech entrepreneur Craig Wright told the news organization that he is the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.
McDonald's
Why the Most American Fast-Food Chain Is Using Australia as Its Testing Ground
Australia is succeeding with a 'very un-McDonald's' approach to fast food.
Bullying
Unfriending a Colleague on Facebook Now Constitutes Workplace Bullying in Australia
Australia's Fair Work Commission ruled that a boss who unfriended her colleague was acting unreasonably.
Franchises
Will These Franchises From Down Under Come Out on Top in America?
Australians are franchise fanatics -- and their eyes are on U.S. expansion.
Starbucks
10 Starbucks Frappuccinos You Can't Buy in America
As the famous drink celebrates its 20th birthday, check out where in the world you can buy flavors such as cheesecake and red bean.