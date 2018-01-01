Beats Electronics

Antitrust

Apple's Beats Music Draws Antitrust Scrutiny Over Deals With Record Labels

The iPhone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming service.
Reuters | 1 min read
Branding

Can You Find the Hidden Images in These 40 Brand Logos? (Infographic)

Let's play a game: Find the clever, cool and strange things companies build into their logos.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read
Lawsuits

Monster Sues Apple's Beats Over Alleged Fraud

Audio-equipment maker Monster, which helped create Beats by Dre headphones, says it was unfairly cut out before Beats was sold to Apple last year.
Reuters | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs

The 10 Entrepreneurs Who Defined 2014

Read about the business leaders who dominated headlines in 2014 and set the stage for the year ahead -- for better or for worse.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
Music

Come 2015, Apple Will Reportedly Bake Beats Music-Streaming Service Into iOS

The move would represent Apple's first attempt to capitalize on its $3 billion purchase of Beats Electronics in May.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Wearable Tech

50 Cent Betting Heart-Monitoring Headphones Will Be a Hit

The rapper's headphone company, SMS Audio, is entering the white-hot wearables space alongside famed chip maker Intel.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Branding

Beats $3.2B Sale Proves It's Great, But Not Necessarily at Headphones

Why did Apple really acquire the Dr. Dre-led company, which audiophiles argue develops inferior products?
Chris Kocek | 4 min read
Apple

Was Apple's Beats Acquisition Smart or Desperate?

The tech giant has always been known for its innovation, but its latest move is leading some to question whether it's losing its edge.
Nina Zipkin
Apple

Apple Confirms $3 Billion Deal for Beats, Its Largest Acquisition Yet

Beats Electronics celebrity co-founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine will join the tech giant's ranks.
Lauren Covello | 2 min read
Humor

If Apple Buys Beats, What Else Will It Buy? Pretty Much Anything, Says Funny or Die.

"Folks," says an actor portraying Apple CEO Tim Cook in a new spoof by Funny or Die, "we got a lot of fun stuff we're gonna buy."
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
