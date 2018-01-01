Business Plan Guide
Project Grow
4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time
No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
Don't Make These 6 Business Plan Mistakes
Far more businesses fail than succeed. It all starts with the right plan.
Project Grow
6 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan
Revise your business plan so it grows with your company and your goals.
Project Grow
8 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan Right Now
Writing your business plan isn't a one-time event. Here's why it's critical to update it from time to time.
Project Grow
10 Tips for Creating a Winning Business Plan in PowerPoint
If you're presenting your business plan in PowerPoint format, read this first.
Project Grow
Pro Tips for Writing About Your Cash Flow in Your Business Plan
Get the lowdown on how to prepare the cash flow section of your business plan
Project Grow
First Steps: Writing the Marketing Section of Your Business Plan
This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the marketing section for your business plan.
Project Grow
First Steps: Writing the Financials Section of Your Business Plan
This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the financials section for your business plan.
Project Grow
One Business Plan, Four Different Ways
Audience and setting is essential to writing an effective plan.
Project Grow
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
Project Grow
The 4 Types of Business Plans
Learn which of these four business plan formats best fits your needs.