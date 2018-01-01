Business Plan Guide

Don't Make These 6 Business Plan Mistakes
Far more businesses fail than succeed. It all starts with the right plan.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
6 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan
Revise your business plan so it grows with your company and your goals.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
8 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan Right Now
Writing your business plan isn't a one-time event. Here's why it's critical to update it from time to time.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
10 Tips for Creating a Winning Business Plan in PowerPoint
If you're presenting your business plan in PowerPoint format, read this first.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
Pro Tips for Writing About Your Cash Flow in Your Business Plan
Get the lowdown on how to prepare the cash flow section of your business plan
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
First Steps: Writing the Marketing Section of Your Business Plan
This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the marketing section for your business plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
First Steps: Writing the Financials Section of Your Business Plan
This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the financials section for your business plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
One Business Plan, Four Different Ways
Audience and setting is essential to writing an effective plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The 4 Types of Business Plans
Learn which of these four business plan formats best fits your needs.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
