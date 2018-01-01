Chefs

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
A 'Top Chef' Shares a Quick Recipe That Can Help You Reduce Food Waste
Food

A 'Top Chef' Shares a Quick Recipe That Can Help You Reduce Food Waste

Planning a Super Bowl party this Sunday? Here's an idea to rescue your leftover nachos.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
This Franchisee Is Cooking up Some Lessons in Life for Her Young Clientele
Franchise Players

This Franchisee Is Cooking up Some Lessons in Life for Her Young Clientele

Nora Wachter-Lerner survived cancer and decided that for her next gig, she was leaving the corporate world and going back to the kitchen.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
This Luxe Kitchen Knife Just Raised $1 Million on Kickstarter
Kickstarter

This Luxe Kitchen Knife Just Raised $1 Million on Kickstarter

With only hours to go, the Misen blade is cutting its way to crowdfunding success.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Ruth's Chris Sends Cease and Desist to Parody Indian Steakhouse Pop-Up
Copyrights

Ruth's Chris Sends Cease and Desist to Parody Indian Steakhouse Pop-Up

Ruth Krishna's Tandoori Steakhouse has been renamed Randy Krishna's for David Chang's satiric one-night pop-up restaurant event.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Chef Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Spitting in Customer's Food
Restaurants

The New Jersey cook spat on an overly demanding customer's roll.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

The New Jersey cook spat on an overly demanding customer's roll.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How BentoBox Is Ending the Era of Badly Designed Restaurant Websites
Starting Up

How BentoBox Is Ending the Era of Badly Designed Restaurant Websites

The company, which has built a platform for restaurants to create and manage their websites, recently graduated from Techstars New York City and is in the process of raising its seed round.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
How El Pollo Loco Churns Out New Menu Items Crazy Fast
Tastemakers

How El Pollo Loco Churns Out New Menu Items Crazy Fast

El Pollo Loco's executive chef spills on crafting dozens of new menu items a year and transforming the chain from a fast-food joint into something more.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
