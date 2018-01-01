Children

To Raise Exceptional Children, Teach Them These 7 Values
Children

To Raise Exceptional Children, Teach Them These 7 Values

Any fact or bit of knowledge we teach a child might be obsolete when they are adults, but values endure through all changes.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
Here's How Entrepreneurs Are Talking to Their Kids About Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

Here's How Entrepreneurs Are Talking to Their Kids About Business

Raising children into entrepreneurial adults begins with encouraging creativity and problem solving.
Miles Jennings | 5 min read
5 Benefits of Teaching Young Children About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

5 Benefits of Teaching Young Children About Entrepreneurship

Kids taught about business early value money and have a better work ethic.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors
Franchises

How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors

Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
Jon Marcus | 9 min read
Getting to The Root of the Tech Industry's Gender Gap
Gender Differences

Getting to The Root of the Tech Industry's Gender Gap

A technology educator in Silicon Valley speaks from experience.
Anna Propas | 5 min read
How This Scrappy Startup That's Partnered With Target and Nickelodeon Stays Lean and Gives Back
The Fix

How This Scrappy Startup That's Partnered With Target and Nickelodeon Stays Lean and Gives Back

When this media company found the big partners it needed to fulfill its mission at scale, it had to be strategic with its resources to meet their demands.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
Why Today's Children Don't Want to Grow Up and Start a Business
Young Entrepreneurs

Why Today's Children Don't Want to Grow Up and Start a Business

A new study says kids today don't crave being their own boss.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Wrote a Children's Book Starring Elon Musk as a Superhero
Elon Musk

Why This Entrepreneur Wrote a Children's Book Starring Elon Musk as a Superhero

Is Elon Musk a superhero? My 4-year-old son sure thinks so.
Evan Loomis | 6 min read
Want to Raise a Founder? Then Follow Through on Your Commitments.
Leadership Qualities

Want to Raise a Founder? Then Follow Through on Your Commitments.

People who bail on their plans or don't respect others' time rarely become either good leaders or good parents -- and certainly not effective ones.
Jim Marggraff | 7 min read
Teaching Your Kids About Entrepreneurship Isn't About 'Fair'
Children

Teaching Your Kids About Entrepreneurship Isn't About 'Fair'

Help your children become confident leaders by focusing on the factors within their control instead of griping about fairness.
Jim Marggraff | 7 min read
