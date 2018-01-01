Class Action Lawsuits

More From This Topic

The Driver Who Sued Uber Slams 'Offensive' Settlement
Class Action Lawsuits

The Driver Who Sued Uber Slams 'Offensive' Settlement

Douglas O'Connor objected to the settlement, saying that it pays drivers 'less than a tank of gas.'
Biz Carson | 3 min read
Facebook Hit With Lawsuit Over Plan to Issue New Stock
Facebook

Facebook Hit With Lawsuit Over Plan to Issue New Stock

The lawsuit says that Zuckerberg 'wishes to retain this power, while selling off large amounts of his stockholdings, and reaping billions of dollars in proceeds.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Philip Morris Wins Missouri Class Action Trial Over 'Light' Cigarettes
Tobacco

Philip Morris Wins Missouri Class Action Trial Over 'Light' Cigarettes

The plaintiffs were seeking an estimated $1.8 billion.
Reuters | 1 min read
Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit
Target

Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit

The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
Reuters | 2 min read
This Photo Forced Subway to Make a Major Change to its Sandwiches
Subway

This Photo Forced Subway to Make a Major Change to its Sandwiches

The image led to outrage from several customers, and eventually a class action lawsuit.
Hayley Peterson | 3 min read
Uber Class-Action Suit Allowed to Expand to More Drivers
Legal

Uber Class-Action Suit Allowed to Expand to More Drivers

Drivers are seeking reimbursement for expenses including vehicle maintenance and the cost of gas, which the company does not currently pay for.
Reuters | 2 min read
Austria's Supreme Court to Decide if a Class-Action Lawsuit Against Facebook Is Allowed
Legal

Austria's Supreme Court to Decide if a Class-Action Lawsuit Against Facebook Is Allowed

A law student is suing the social network over its privacy policies, and more than 25,000 people are signatories.
Reuters | 2 min read
Court Denies Uber's Request to Appeal Class-Action Status of U.S. Driver Lawsuit
Uber

Court Denies Uber's Request to Appeal Class-Action Status of U.S. Driver Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by drivers who wish to be deemed employees.
Reuters | 2 min read
Judge Allows Class-Action Lawsuit Against Target in Data Breach
Target

Judge Allows Class-Action Lawsuit Against Target in Data Breach

A U.S. judge certified a class action against Target brought by several banks over the retailer's massive data breach.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber Drivers Granted Class Action Status in California Lawsuit
Uber

Uber Drivers Granted Class Action Status in California Lawsuit

The lawsuit seeks to designate drivers as employees, not independent contractors.
Reuters | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.