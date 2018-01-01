Communities

More From This Topic

Keys to a Thriving Startup Scene From VC Veteran Brad Feld
Starting a Business

Keys to a Thriving Startup Scene From VC Veteran Brad Feld

Brad Feld of the VC firm Foundry Group has funded some the biggest tech success stories of the last decade. He shares his thoughts about the state of the startup scene.
Grant Davis | 4 min read
Community and the Value of a 'Kinky' Business Idea
Starting a Business

Community and the Value of a 'Kinky' Business Idea

Do others feel your pain? Then you might just have a great business idea. A recent online kerfuffle underscores the power in harnessing the passion of a community.
Laura Lorber
How Industry Clusters Can Spur Small-Business Growth
Finance

How Industry Clusters Can Spur Small-Business Growth

One way the SBA has sought to foster entrepreneurial growth is through industry clusters.The SBA's Karen Mills explains how.
Catherine Clifford
A Starbucks Initiative to Brew Up U.S. Jobs
Finance

A Starbucks Initiative to Brew Up U.S. Jobs

An initiative by Starbucks and Opportunity Finance Network is pouring small-business funding into private lending institutions
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Creating an 'Ecosystem' for Minority Entrepreneurs
Leadership

Creating an 'Ecosystem' for Minority Entrepreneurs

To foster entrepreneurship among minorities and in urban centers, a concentration of wealthy investors and academic, government and business institutions first needs to come together. A recent panel at Rutgers University put a spotlight on the issues.
Colleen DeBaise
Artopolis: The State of the Creative Nation
Starting a Business

Artopolis: The State of the Creative Nation

Arts entrepreneurs won't save the day for every city, but in some spots, they're the new oil (paint) barons.
Adam Davidson | 11 min read
Why Artists Are Buying into Chattanooga
Starting a Business

Why Artists Are Buying into Chattanooga

Artists gave Chattanooga's Southside a new life--and the neighborhood returned the favor.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.