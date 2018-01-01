Cover letters

5 Ways to Find Your Dream Job
How to Find a Job

Finding a job isn't easy, but these simple tips can make finding a job easier.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
The 6 Musts of a Cover Letter
Cover letters

Here is how to write a cover letter that shows recruiters and hiring managers you're in it to win it.
Sarah Landrum | 6 min read
4 Tips That Will Boost Your Chances of Landing That Interview
Job Seekers

It may tough to land your resume in the "yes" pile, by following this advice will heighten your prospects.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
What Leonardo da Vinci Can Teach You About Writing Killer Cover Letters
Hiring Tips

He was a genius artist and engineer. But did you know da Vinci also had some serious cover-letter writing skills? Here are a few things you can learn from the master.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
