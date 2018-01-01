Deals and Specials
Cyber Monday
The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals: iPad, Roku, 4K TVs and More
Looking for a deal on Xbox, iPad, an Echo Dot or a 4K TV? Check out our Cyber Monday mega-post for today's top discounts.
Black Friday
The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More
Prepare yourself for some sweet deals.
Veterans Day
19 Veterans Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss
To honor those who have served for our country, restaurants are showing their support with some sweet deals and food freebies.
Black Friday
Black Friday 2017: Everything You Need to Know
This post will serve as something of a central hub, providing information about Black Friday, and linking out to the latest deals when the time comes.
Halloween
Even Basic Witches Will Want These 12 Halloween Meals and Deals
It's that time of year again.
Travel
Plan a Getaway at Work With Kayak's Spreadsheet Decoy
Plan your next vacation without making it obvious to your boss that you're slacking off.
Sales
President's Day Electronics Sales: TVs, Laptops and More
Save big ahead of President's Day with these deals from our partners at TechBargains.
Startups
3 Keys to Getting a Better Deal for Your Startup
Making the most of your money will be crucial to your success.
Cyber Monday
The Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Now
Here are some of today's hottest deals.
Halloween
8 Halloween Meals and Deals Too Scary to Miss
This Oct. 31, pop into your favorite fast food joints to score a sweet "spook-tacular" deal.
earth day
Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals
Today marks the 46th annual Earth Day. Check out these discounts and giveaways.