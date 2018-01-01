Digital Disruption

It's Crucial to Keep Up With These 6 Digital Trends in 2016
Digital Disruption

It's Crucial to Keep Up With These 6 Digital Trends in 2016

Using 3-D printers, Bitcoin and the Internet of Things are just a few ways to stay ahead of the digital game this year.
Adam Toren | 7 min read
10 Growth Hacks That Will Disrupt Your Industry
Project Grow

10 Growth Hacks That Will Disrupt Your Industry

The smartest entrepreneurs spot a trend and improve on it, or even give it away free.
Neil Patel | 7 min read
Customer-Journey Mapping: The What, How and Why
Customer Experience

Customer-Journey Mapping: The What, How and Why

To increase profits, entrepreneurs must understand and nurture customers from the very first interaction to long after the purchase has been made.
Daniel Newman | 4 min read
What Small Businesses Need to Know About Digital Transformation and Disruption
Digital Disruption

What Small Businesses Need to Know About Digital Transformation and Disruption

Although a small business's digital transformation may not be as large an undertaking as it would be for a big corporation, it is every bit as significant.
Daniel Newman | 4 min read
Get Ready for the Next Digital Revolution as the Rest of the World Goes Online
Digital Disruption

Get Ready for the Next Digital Revolution as the Rest of the World Goes Online

As connectivity spans the globe, new users will improve inefficient markets, systems and behavior, and affluent markets will tap advanced technology, says Google's executive chairman.
Eric Schmidt and Jared Cohen | 11 min read
6 Problem Solvers Who Are Disrupting Entire Industries
Entrepreneurs

6 Problem Solvers Who Are Disrupting Entire Industries

These six innovators are applying their technological chops to revolutionize areas such as fashion design and pharmaceuticals.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
