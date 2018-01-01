FBI

FBI Hostage Negotiation Tactics You Can Use Every Day
Leadership

A 24-year veteran of the Bureau shares the 'Jedi Mind Trick' that works every time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Yahoo Secretly Scanned Customer Emails for U.S. Intelligence
Yahoo!

The company complied with a classified U.S. government demand to look through millions of accounts at the behest of the National Security Agency or FBI, sources say.
Reuters | 7 min read
FBI Director, Again, Says You Should Tape Over Your Webcam
Security

James Comey compared the practice to locking your door.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
DOJ Accused of Deliberately Using Old Tech for FOIA Requests
Government

The government has been sued for intentionally obstructing Freedom of Information requests.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
FBI Paid Less Than $1 Million to Unlock San Bernardino iPhone, Sources Say
FBI

The figure is smaller than the $1.3 million the agency's chief initially indicated the hack cost.
Reuters | 2 min read
FBI Paid More Than $1 Million to Break Into San Bernardino iPhone
Apple

Director James Comey said the agency paid more to get into the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters than he will make in the remaining seven years at his his job.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple iPhone Unlocking Maneuver Likely to Remain Secret
Apple

The company that helped the FBI unlock a San Bernadino shooter's phone legally owns the method used to gain access.
Reuters | 4 min read
In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption
WhatsApp

As of Tuesday the entirety of WhatsApp messages will be supported by end-to-end encryption.
Reuters | 2 min read
FBI May Keep Secret Method of Unlocking Apple iPhone All to Itself
iPhone

Under the U.S. vulnerabilities equities process, the government is supposed to err in favor of disclosing security issues so companies can devise fixes to protect data.
Reuters | 5 min read
White House: Privacy Won't Disappear Just Because Government Unlocked iPhone
Privacy Concerns

'The reason they should be confident in that privacy is because there are laws on the books that are assiduously followed.'
Reuters | 1 min read
