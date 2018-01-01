FBI
3 Things To Know
Leadership
FBI Hostage Negotiation Tactics You Can Use Every Day
A 24-year veteran of the Bureau shares the 'Jedi Mind Trick' that works every time.
Yahoo!
Yahoo Secretly Scanned Customer Emails for U.S. Intelligence
The company complied with a classified U.S. government demand to look through millions of accounts at the behest of the National Security Agency or FBI, sources say.
Security
FBI Director, Again, Says You Should Tape Over Your Webcam
James Comey compared the practice to locking your door.
Government
DOJ Accused of Deliberately Using Old Tech for FOIA Requests
The government has been sued for intentionally obstructing Freedom of Information requests.
FBI
FBI Paid Less Than $1 Million to Unlock San Bernardino iPhone, Sources Say
The figure is smaller than the $1.3 million the agency's chief initially indicated the hack cost.
Apple
FBI Paid More Than $1 Million to Break Into San Bernardino iPhone
Director James Comey said the agency paid more to get into the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters than he will make in the remaining seven years at his his job.
Apple
Apple iPhone Unlocking Maneuver Likely to Remain Secret
The company that helped the FBI unlock a San Bernadino shooter's phone legally owns the method used to gain access.
In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption
As of Tuesday the entirety of WhatsApp messages will be supported by end-to-end encryption.
iPhone
FBI May Keep Secret Method of Unlocking Apple iPhone All to Itself
Under the U.S. vulnerabilities equities process, the government is supposed to err in favor of disclosing security issues so companies can devise fixes to protect data.
Privacy Concerns
White House: Privacy Won't Disappear Just Because Government Unlocked iPhone
'The reason they should be confident in that privacy is because there are laws on the books that are assiduously followed.'